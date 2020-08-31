SERVICES SCHEDULED
Lindsey Post, 89, Lamont, Aug. 27. Peters Funeral Home Arvin. Graveside service Sept. 4, 10 a.m., Arvin Cemetery, 15543 S. Vineland Rd. Arvin.
SERVICES PENDING
Willie Eugene Abernathy, 84, Shafter, Aug. 29, Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Irma Benavides, 51, Bakersfield, Aug. 16, Basham Funeral Home.
Shirley Lee Black, 70, Bakersfield, Aug. 26, Mission Family Mortuary.
Zoe Elise Carrasco, Bakersfield, Aug. 19, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gary Irvin Ebel, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 30, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joyce Barsotti Evenson, 85, Bakersfield, Aug. 19, Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Filiberto Garcia-Flores, 65, Arvin, Aug. 29, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Robert Michael Gibson, 51, Aug. 28, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Longoria, 49, Bakersfield, Aug. 15, Basham Funeral Home.
Rodolfo Flores Luna, 49, Bakersfield, Aug. 16, Basham Funeral Home.
Roberto Martinez, 55, Bakersfield, Aug. 23, Basham Funeral Home.
Bobby W. McVay, 85, Shafter, Aug 30, Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
J. Guadalupe Jaimes Medina, 52, Arvin, Aug. 26, Basham Funeral Home.
Adelina Varela Ramirez, 85, Shafter, Aug. 29 in Bakersfield, Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Maria Sanchez Rodriguez, 65, Bakersfield, Aug. 25, Basham Funeral Home.
Maria Soledad Beltran Rodriguez, 75, Bakersfield, Aug. 31, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Cesar Sanchez, 36, Bakersfield, Aug. 20, Basham Funeral Home.
Mary Linn Shoemaker, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 30, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
