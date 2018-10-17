SERVICES PENDING
William L. Alexander, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Gene Baldwin, 85, Shafter, Oct. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alicia Baliton Buenaflor, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Alma Delia Garza, 50, Arvin, Oct. 17, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Daniel L. Knapp, 74, Shafter, Oct. 16. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Todd Lejander, 49, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Phyllis Jane McDaniel, 56, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Antonio Rocha-Valdez, 18, Bakersfield, Oct. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.