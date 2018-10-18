SERVICES SCHEDULED
Ralph Rangel, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. Memorial service 10 a.m. Oct. 27, Trinity Anglican Church, 11300 Campus Park Drive. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Bill H. Adams, 75, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Monica Arellano Araujo, 47, Lost Hills, Oct. 17, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Rafael Patino Cabrera, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Jacqueline Frances Downs, 93, Bakersfield, Oct. 15. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jackie Dean Humphries, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Vernon Johnson, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Arturo Lopez Ramirez, 90, Bakersfield, Oct. 15. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Clayton Kaye Redden, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Russell R. Temple, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Florencio Torres, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 17. Mission Family Mortuary.
Helen Williams Troudy, 92, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Bobbie Don Zuspan, 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
