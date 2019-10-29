SERVICES SCHEDULED
Charles Steverson, 63, Oct. 21, in Bakersfield. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Oct. 31, Basham Funeral Care, Chapel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Nov. 1, St. Peters Restoration Christian Church; interment to follow at Union Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Lee Bradford Amerine, 69, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Barbara J. Cleeton, 91, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Margie Ann Crouch, 75, Wasco, Oct. 28. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Jose Gallegos Diaz, 95, Lamont, Oct. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jose Ascension Garcia Escamilla, 55, Shafter, Oct. 28, in Wasco. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Chris Andrew Estes, 56, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Linda Marie Lugo, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Shirley Maxine Lundin, 86, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Evangelina Rubio Martinez, 83, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jose Mendiburu, 86, Oct. 28, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Pete Molina, 87, Oct. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Stanley Swanson, 86, Bakersfield, Oct. 25. Basham Funeral Care.
Terry C. Williams, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Eunice Hinton, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Norene O Ralls, 84, Bakersfield, Oct. 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
