SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jim Davis, 69, Buttonwillow, Oct. 15. Celebration of Life 10 a.m. Oct. 28, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Building D. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
SERVICES PENDING
Mariana Canez, 64, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Carmelo Delgado, 47, Shafter, Oct. 20, in Bakersfield. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Jessica Ford, 49, Oct. 20, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Fidela Garcia, 76, Shafter, Oct. 20, in Fresno. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Joseph Thomas Navarrette, 52, Oct. 20, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Regina Negrete, 58, Bakersfield, Oct. 17. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ralph Nelson, 92, Oct. 20, in Lebec. Basham Funeral Care.
Lidia Zendejas Quevedo, 58, Delano, Oct. 21. Delano Mortuary.
Angelina Hernandez Rivera, 93, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Joseph Kent Stotts, 90, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Miguel Angel Vega Tamayo, 25, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Eleanor Torrez, 69, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Carol Ann Urner, 75, Bakersfield, April 20.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free death listings supplied by local mortuaries. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. They will be posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
