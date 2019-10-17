SERVICES SCHEDULED
Florine Gaines, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 13, in Delano. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Oct. 21, Basham Funeral Care, Chapel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Oct. 22, Basham Funeral Care, Chapel; interment to follow at Arvin Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Donald Gene Hackstedt, 90, Oct. 3, in Bakersfield. Funeral service 10 a.m. Oct. 18, Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Ave. bashamfuneralcare.com.
Nancy Suzanne Holloway, 58, Bakersfield, Oct. 15. Rosary followed by Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 21, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. doughtycalhounomeara.com
Tony Paul Sizemore, 44, San Diego, Sept. 23, in Bakersfield. Celebration of Life 1:30 p.m. Oct. 20, at the home of Nick and Margie Kavanaugh, 134 Douglas St.
SERVICES PENDING
Joseph Paul Gagosian, 66, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Elmer Rigoberto Sanchez Guevara, 35, Shafter, Oct. 16, in San Jose, CA. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Jose Rojas, 46, Oct. 16, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Linda Stuart, 72, Bakersfield, Oct. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Robert Lee Gaddie, 75, Bakersfield, Oct. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
