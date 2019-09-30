SERVICES PENDING
Floyd Eugene Bertrand, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Patricia Charlene Borders-Gillett, 75, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. Mission Family Mortuary.
Diana Mary Carrasco, 57, Bakersfield, Sept. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Camellia Heard, 55, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Historic Union Cemetery.
Leonard Owen Hutchinson, 98, Tehachapi, Sept. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Warren Fred Kittredge, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jeremy Alan Luther, 38, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Mary Lee Rankin, 89, Wasco, Sept. 29. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Alfred Ray Roberson Sr., 87, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Bennie Dean Springer, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joyce Helen Trabue, 89, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Dava Lea Tufts, 67, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
