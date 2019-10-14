SERVICES SCHEDULED
Joseph Johnson, 83, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Viewing 5-9 p.m. Oct. 16, Hillcrest Memorial Chapel. Service 10 a.m. Oct. 17, Hillcrest Memorial Chapel.
Jose Arturo Navarro, 30, Bakersfield, Oct. 9, in San Diego. Visitation 5-9 p.m.; Rosary 7 p.m. Oct. 15, Basham Funeral Care. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Oct. 16, St. Joseph Catholic Church; interment to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Rosalio Olague Avena, 72, Bakersfield, Oct. 10. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Phyllis Ann Barber, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 7. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Cynthia Elizabeth Beatty, 43, Oct. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Kay Ann Bender, 72, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Violett Anastasia Brown, infant, Oct. 6, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Patricia Louise Carter, 75, Oct. 10, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Betty Ann Elrich, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Maria Fuentes, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 13. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Florine Gaines, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 13, in Delano. Basham Funeral Care.
Angelina Cuellar de Garcia, 77, Shafter, Oct. 13, in Bakersfield. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
George “Larry” Hayes, 66, Oct. 12, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Cheryl R. Marositz, 54, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Peters Funeral Home.
Donna R. Peters, 82, Oct. 12, in Shafter. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Barbara Petker, 87, Oct. 13. Peters Funeral Home.
Diedra Jean Powers, 55, Lake Isabella, Oct. 10. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Frederick Leopold Rynders, 97, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Robert Prendez Saenz, 90, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
Sarai Yoc Soto, 16, Arvin, Oct. 11, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Herbert Young, 89, Daly City, CA, Oct. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Cleo A. Brackett, 83, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
