SERVICES SCHEDULED
Genevieve "Jennie" Felix, 102, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Service 10:30 a.m. Oct. 25, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12300 Reina Road; burial to follow, 2 p.m., Delano Cemetery, 627 Austin St., Delano. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
SERVICES PENDING
Thomas Albert Alaniz, 55, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Epifania Berlanga, 86, Oct. 21, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Sara Bustamante, 38, Oct. 5, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Kenneth Frank, 75, Oct. 20, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Geronima Fuentes, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 13. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Maria Cruz Garcia, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Leota Valencia (Clark) Gonzales, 89, Oct. 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Edith Hudson, 84, McFarland, Oct. 21, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Cynthia Ann Joyner, 65, Oct. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Dalip Kaur, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Marjorie Joyce Presley, 95, Bakersfield, Oct. 22. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Northeast.
David Pryor Sr., 63, Lake Isabella, Oct. 11. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Seth Alan Riley, 30, Sept. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Sandy Jean Rogers, 61, Bakersfield, Oct. 13. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Billy Joe Wood, 68, Bakersfield. Mission Family Mortuary.
Juanita E. Woods, 91, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
