SERVICES SCHEDULED
Linda Loraine Harden Brammer, 73, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Celebration of Life 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13, inside of Linda's home.
Mark Jacobus, 61, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Celebration of Life 10 a.m. Oct. 13, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1903 Bernard St. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Charlotte Magsby Kimes, 101, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Oct. 12, Basham Funeral Care. Funeral service 10 a.m. Oct. 13, The People's Missionary Baptist Church. Interment to follow, Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
Eleanor Ann Lopez, 75, Bakersfield, Oct. 7. Visitation 5-8 p.m. and Rosary 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Basham Funeral Care. Mass of Christian burial 10 a.m. Oct. 16, Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment to follow, Greenlawn Southwest Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Molley Aragon, 39, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Sean Benjamin Bentley, 34, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jorge Antonio Chavez-Garcia, 32, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Edward Fulton Keith, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gerald W. McGuire, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ralph Rangel, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
Celenna Sanchez, 24, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Ellen Speth, 97, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. Basham Funeral Care.
James Daniel Stidman, 83, Buttonwillow, Oct. 6. Mission Family Mortuary.
James Leslie Wood, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Vivian Garnet Lawson, 91, Bakersfield, Oct. 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
