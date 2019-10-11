SERVICES SCHEDULED
John L. Banducci, 64, May 3 in Bakersfield. Memorial Mass, 11 a.m. Oct. 18, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 124 Columbus St., Bakersfield, CA 93305. doughtycalhounomeara.com
John A. Wilson, 77, Bakersfield, Oct. 9. Funeral service, 11 a.m., Oct. 19, Lutheran Church of Prayer, 8001 Panorama Drive. doughtycalhounomeara.com
SERVICES PENDING
Hanna Bach, 68, Bodfish, Oct. 6. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Harold “Bud” A. Burkett, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Greenlawn Northeast.
Michelle Dodd, 49, Lamont, Sept. 22. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Ab Harper, 58, Ridgecrest, Oct. 2. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Robert Lira Sr., 69, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Donald Swanson, 60, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.