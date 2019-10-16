SERVICES SCHEDULED
Joseph Johnson, 83, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Viewing 5-9 p.m. Oct. 16, Hillcrest Memorial Chapel. Service 10 a.m. Oct. 17, Hillcrest Memorial Chapel.
Kent James Thomas, 50, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Service 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17, Valley Baptist Church, 4800 Fruitvale Ave.
SERVICES PENDING
Gerald Martin Alderete, 82, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Mission Family Mortuary.
Christopher David Craig, 42, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
Genevieve G. Felix, 102, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Evangelina Limon Flores, 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Jose Rosiles Garcia, 75, Oct. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Abel Garza, 54, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory and Funeral Home.
Jeanine V. Gregory, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Jack McDaniel, 84, Wasco, Oct. 15. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
William Roger Miller, 82, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Francis LeRoy Nichols Jr., 94, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Margarita Marcellana Nitro, 89, Oct. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Carol Sue Peterson, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Mission Family Mortuary.
Emad Ragheb, 65, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Kent James Thomas, 50, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Mission Family Mortuary.
Richard Roland Wallace Jr., 65, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
