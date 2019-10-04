SERVICES SCHEDULED
Gloria Aros Chavez, 81, Bakersfield, Sept. 27, in Los Angeles. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Oct. 8, Basham Funeral Care. Rosary 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. Oct. 9, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Faustina Rivera Avalos, 77, Bakersfield, Oct. 2, in Walnut Creek, CA. Basham Funeral Care.
Eaby Bair Jr., 84, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
Roger Dean Brewer, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Norma Patricia Celis Camacho, 36, Avenal, CA, Oct. 1, in Fresno. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Alice Jewel Dickey, 97, Fresno, Sept. 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Faustina Rivera Dominguez, 77, Bakersfield, Oct. 2, in Oakland, CA. Basham and Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Cordell Anthony Dooley, 41, West Covina, Oct. 3.
Mark David Garretson, 48, Oct. 2, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Annette Marie Hill, 60, Oct. 3, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Francis Le Roy Nichols Jr., 94, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Mission Family Mortuary.
Johnny C. Penalver, 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Delano Mortuary.
Ruben Samuel Saavedra, 43, Oct. 4, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Ruth Smith, 74, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
James Joseph Wilson, 97, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Celia Zamarripa, 79, Delano, Oct. 1. Delano Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.