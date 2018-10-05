SERVICES SCHEDULED
Rosalie Mellon, 93, Bakersfield, July 4. Celebration of Life 9:45 a.m. Oct. 12, St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 900 H St. Reception to follow immediately after service in the church hall.
SERVICES PENDING
Nazar Singh Chahal, 75, Bakersfield, Oct. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Wesley Delose Cook, 81, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Landon Gene Helmick, infant, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Basham Funeral Care.
William “Bill” Hines, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ruben Roel Jimenez, 64, Bakersfield, Oct. 5. Basham and Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Charlotte Magsby Kimes, 101, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Jeremy C. Littlejohn, 20, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Susan Ruth Martinez, 72, Bakersfield, Oct. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Paul David Springs, 66, Bakersfield, Oct. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Anthony Moya, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
