SERVICES SCHEDULED
Mary Helen Swearingen, 94, Taft, Sept. 28, in Bakersfield. Graveside service 10 a.m. Oct. 6, West Side District Cemetery, Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Debra Delane Turpin, 63, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. Funeral service 10 a.m. Oct. 5, Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
John Burnerts, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Isabel Carrera, 74, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Eleanor Davis, 92, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sheila A. Duncan, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Diana Dolores Garcia, 72, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Carl A. Ginn, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Cris J. Gutierrez, 55, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ysidra Hurtado, 84, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Duc Tan Huynh, 65, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kathryn Ann Kelly, 64, Wasco, Sept. 29. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Jeremy C. Littlejohn, 20, Bakersfield. Jesse E. Cooley, Jr. Funeral Service.
Robert Clyde Phillips, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Mary Bridget Burke Rohmiller, 79, Carlsbad, CA, Oct. 3. El Camino Memorial Encinitas.
Kathy Slater, 62, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Paul Leroy Sterner, 58, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Gary L. Stephens, 63, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Fredrick R. Wright, 66, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
