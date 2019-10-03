SERVICES SCHEDULED
Elwanda Louise Dunn, 77, McFarland, Oct. 1. Viewing 5-9 p.m. Oct. 8, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary. Funeral service 3 p.m. Oct. 9, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Nicole Breann Welch, 35, Bakersfield, Sept. 29, in Weldon. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Oct. 4, Basham Funeral Care. Celebration of Life 11 a.m. Oct. 5, Riverview Park, 401 Willow Drive. bashamfuneralcare.com.
SERVICES PENDING
Tim Crabb, 66, Taft, Sept. 29, in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Susan Annette Keenan, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Mary Sue Maytubby, 80, Sept. 8, in Nacogdoches, TX. Cason Monk Metcalf Funeral Directors.
James Carmon McClelland, 58, Oct. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Ruth Janette Rooks, 91, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Douglas Earl Wegener, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Stacey Ann Yeater, 52, Oct. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Rafael Zavala, 69, Oct. 3, in Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Lila Pratt Scott, 91, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Neptune Society.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
