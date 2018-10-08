SERVICES SCHEDULED
Jose Alberto Deleon, 70, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Mass of Christian burial 11 a.m. Oct. 11, St. Bernard’s Catholic Church, 2500 West Ave., Los Angeles, CA. Interment to follow, Resurrection Cemetery, 966 Potrero Grande Drive, Los Angeles, CA. Basham Funeral Care.
Diana Dolores Garcia, 72, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Rosary 8:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian burial 9 a.m. Oct. 11, St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Interment to follow, Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Jorge Santiago Bautista, 19, Taft, Oct. 5, in Bakersfield. Alma Funeral Home and Crematory.
Elizabeth Dela Cruz, 62, Earlimart, Oct. 7. Delano Mortuary.
Myrna Dunn, 77, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Basham Funeral Care.
Janice Carol Fisher, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 4. Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel.
Joyce Marie Girguis, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Randall D. Gladden, 57, Las Vegas, Sept. 28, in Aman. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Eleanor Lopez, 75, Bakersfield, Oct. 7. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Joseph Maggiorini, 82, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Abel Torres Nunez, 58, Delano, Sept. 29. Delano Mortuary.
Phyllis Ramirez, 77, Wasco, Oct. 7. Basham and Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
