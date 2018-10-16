SERVICES SCHEDULED
Celenna Sanchez, 24, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Memorial service 6 p.m. Oct. 19, Basham Funeral Care. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Gus Balasis Jr., 92, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Bernardo Basaldua, 77, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Gail A. Bilsborough, 65, Pahrump, NV, Oct. 12, in Las Vegas, NV. Kern River Family Mortuary Oildale.
Louise Callagy, 94, Bakersfield, Oct. 9. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Savino Diaz, 29, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
DeeAnne Fraker, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 15. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Arthur Leon Gann Sr., 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Margarita Garcia De Solorio, 76, Wasco, Oct. 15, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Cynthia L. Komaromi, 77, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Dennis Lake, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Katherine A. Law, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 13. Basham Funeral Care.
Connie Magee, 74, Frazier Park, Oct. 12, in Bakersfield. Doughty-Calhoun-O’Meara Funeral Directors.
Monica Michelle Nicolls, 39, Oct. 11, Bakersfield. Basham Funeral Care.
Harold K. Russell, 95, Bakersfield, Oct. 9. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jeanne Mae Seal, 90, Arvin, Oct. 11, in Bakersfield. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Tonya D. Stamper, 58, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Wanda F. Thomas, 88, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. Call 395-7302 for information.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.