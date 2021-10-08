You have permission to edit this article.
Funeral services for Oct. 9, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Walter L.M. Dunbar, 93, Oct. 6, Bakersfield. A celebration life will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall in Bakersfield on Monday, Oct. 11, at noon.

SERVICES PENDING

Rosanne Delores Andrews, 69, Ridgecrest, Oct. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Edward Leroy Berrigan, 80, Taft, Oct. 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Eva Brady, 80, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

Janet Mae Davis, 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Frank Del Papa, 93, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.

Gabriel Gomez Sr., 63, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Ernest S. Guerrero, 71, Sept. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Mark Anthony Halleck, 34, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Richard Dean Lawson, 63, Lake Isabella, Oct. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Augustin Vargaz Martinez, 58, Woodlake, Oct. 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Catherine Mason, 62, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.

Bruce Parker Swinyer, 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.

NO SERVICES

Daniel Lee Perry, 69, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

