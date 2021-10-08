Funeral services for Oct. 9, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Walter L.M. Dunbar, 93, Oct. 6, Bakersfield. A celebration life will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall in Bakersfield on Monday, Oct. 11, at noon.
SERVICES PENDING
Rosanne Delores Andrews, 69, Ridgecrest, Oct. 5. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Edward Leroy Berrigan, 80, Taft, Oct. 3. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Eva Brady, 80, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Janet Mae Davis, 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Frank Del Papa, 93, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Gabriel Gomez Sr., 63, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ernest S. Guerrero, 71, Sept. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mark Anthony Halleck, 34, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Richard Dean Lawson, 63, Lake Isabella, Oct. 6. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Augustin Vargaz Martinez, 58, Woodlake, Oct. 4. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Catherine Mason, 62, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Bruce Parker Swinyer, 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Keep It Simple Cremation.
NO SERVICES
Daniel Lee Perry, 69, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
