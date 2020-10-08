SERVICES PENDING

Ernest David Alesso, 90, Bakersfield, Oct. 1 in Los Osos. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

Ida Elizabeth Antell (Longacre), 93. Shafter Memorial Park.

Myrtle Magdelene Blackwood, 83, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Greenlawn Northeast.

David Nelson, 98, Sept. 29. Hillcrest Mortuary.

Antonio S. Olmedo, 67, Wasco, Oct. 6 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.

Perez, Leonard Peralta, 64, Oct. 4. Greenlawn Southwest.

NO SERVICES

Don Curtis Cunningham, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.

https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.