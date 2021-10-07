Funeral services for Oct. 8, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Lenore Alexander, 61, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
William Dean Davis, 82, Bakersfield, Oct. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Dayanara Vicencio Felix, 24, Arvin, Oct. 3. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Louie Ignacio Flores, 52, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Vickie Ann Goodman-Hugo, 66, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Becky Lynn Gibbons, 59, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lucia Gonzalez Herrera, 52, Bakersfield, Oct. 4. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Michael Warren Martinez, 58, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Christian F. Meyer, 52, Bakersfield, Oct. 4. Neptune Society.
Maria A. Morales, 72, Arvin, Sept. 27. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Frank Sanchez Jr., 50, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jenny Terrazas, 68, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Eugene Robert Weinbeck, 55, Ridgecrest, Oct. 2 in Bakersfield. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Lionel Rodriguez Ceja Jr., 43, Bakersfield, Sept. 21. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Jonah Nicholas Bockover Jump, infant, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Joel Montesinos Lima, 65, 65, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Bernardo Morales, 56. Bakersfield, Sept. 24, 2021. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
