SERVICES SCHEDULED
Rhudeane Mills, 96, Taft, Oct. 5. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 14, at West Side Cemetery District. Services have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary, Taft.
SERVICES PENDING
Justin Cornell Diza, 43, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Nicolas Duran, 55, Bakersfield, Oct. 6, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Cynthia Diane Fisher, 47, Bakersfield, Sept. 27.Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
James Calvin Harris, 59, Oct. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Larayvern Harvey, 52, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Olga Medina, 58, Bakersfield, Oct.7. Basham Funeral Care.
Agnes “Lagatha” Meek, 81, Wasco, Oct. 6. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Mariesue Ellen Neumann, 57, Bakersfield, Sept. 18, Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Darcy Rivas, 62, Bakersfield, Oct.7. Basham Funeral Care.
Ernesto Rodriguez, Jr. 26, Bakersfield, Oct. 6 Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
March Sutton, 82, Shafter, Oct. 2. Peters Funeral Home.
Raul Chavez Torres, 66, Shafter, Oct. 5. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Betty Jean Vaughn, 91, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Elizabeth Ramirez Vazquez, 40, Oct. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
