Funeral services for Oct. 7, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Faustino Alfredo Soto Cruz, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Alfonso Davalos Gaspar, 65, Wasco, Oct. 6 in Delano. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Ruben Keeton, 58, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria “Antonia” Morales, 59, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Johnny Ralph Pylman, 77, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Emma Robles, 81, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Estela Rojas, 44, Los Angels, Sept. 18. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Trinidad Hernandez Sanchez, 75, Wasco, Oct. 4 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Robert Terrell "Dipper" Shields, 49, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Moises Perez Torrez, 49, Sept. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Edward Wright III, 48, Bakersfield, Sept. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
