SERVICES SCHEDULED
Dolores D. Hooker, 83, Taft, Oct. 2. Graveside service at 10 a.m. Oct. 9 at the West Side District Cemetery, Taft. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Leopoldo Garcia Pena, 93, Bakersfield, Sept. 14. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Oct. 8. Rosary to be recited at 6 p.m. at Basham Funeral Care Chapel. Mass 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Our Lady of Guadalupe (4600 Brundage Lane). Interment to follow at Union Cemetery. Basham Funeral Care.
SERVICES PENDING
Jessica Nicole Apperson, 38, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
James Russell Bolland, 75, Mojave, Sept. 27. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jose Luna Carranza, 27, Shafter, Oct. 5. Basham Funeral Care.
Ivan Robles Chavez, 35, Bakersfield, Oct. 4. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Bernie F. Eckroth, 80, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
Wilfred F. Flores, 82, Shafter, Oct. 3, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Jennifer M. Jones, 66, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Tommy Efrem Martinez, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 4. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Loretta Jane McKinney, 94, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Mission Family Mortuary.
Agnes Meek, 81, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Serenity Melendez, baby, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
William Romero, 74, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Basham Funeral Care.
Gilbert Francis Schultz, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
NO SERVICES
Patricia Borjon. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.