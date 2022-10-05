Funeral services for Oct. 6

SERVICES PENDING
Amy Elizabeth Baker, 44, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Antonio Barajas Pantoja, 49, Bakersfield, Sept. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Tommy E. Calloway Jr., 17, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Basham Funeral Care.
Manuel Gardea Jr., 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Neptune Society of Central California
J. Jesus Morales Vargas, 34, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
Ian Nichols, 57, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Basham Funeral Care.
Fausto A. Oscanoa Espinoza, 48, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Basham Funeral Care.
Donald Pittman, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Ramiro Cermeño Samano, 63, Bakersfield. Sept. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Phillip Sansone, 75, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Joann Scribner, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Millard S. Gilbert, 84, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Neptune Society of Central California.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 288,301
Deaths: 2,549
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 276,968
Percentage of all cases that are unvaccinated: 72.35
Percentage of all hospitalizations that are unvaccinated: 83.19
Updated: 9/29/22
