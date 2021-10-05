Funeral services for Oct. 6, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Ira Eugene Davis, 75, Bakersfield, Sept. 8 in Sacramento. Graveside service 10 a.m., Oct. 8 at South Kern Cemetery District. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
SERVICES PENDING
Cari Janet Anderson, 63, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jeremy Wayne Anglin, 45, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Walid Mustafa Barraj, 61, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ignacio Ibarra Blancarte, 61, Wasco, Oct. 3. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Rickey N. Bradford, 71, Bakersfield, Aug. 27 in Albuquerque. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Miguel (Mike) Porras Cardoza, 76, Fresno, Sept. 20.
Reynaldo Cruz, 77, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Basham Funeral Care.
David Davis, 56, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Betty Jo Dickinson, 73, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Paul Faith, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Olivia Jimenez, 75, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. Basham Funeral Care.
Thana Elizabeth Johnston, 74, Frazier Park, Oct. 2. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Naranjan Kaur, 93, Delano, Oct. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Benjamin Ledesma, 85, Delano, Oct. 3. Delano Mortuary.
Mauro Lopez, 46, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Basham Funeral Care.
RL Melton, 84, Kernville, Oct. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Israel Cruz Mendoza, 43, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Donald F. Pelham, 83, Bakersfield, Oct 3. Kern River Family Mortuary-Oildale.
Georgia Rivera, 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Estela Rojas, 44, Arvin, Sept. 18 in Los Angeles. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Roy John Romanini, 91, Buttonwillow, Oct. 4. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Francis Richard Romano Jr., 75, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Steven Coleman Sonder, 64, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gael Alonso Tovar-Santamaria, 1, Bakersfield, Sept. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Willard Paul Warner, 93, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ina Westbrook, 94, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
NO SERVICES
William John McLean, 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
