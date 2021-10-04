Funeral services for Oct. 5, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Arthur Castro Palomo, 92, Bakersfield, Sept. 18. Rosary, 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Oct. 7, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Dustin S. Beckemeyer, 28, Shafter, Oct 1 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Mario Bravo Jr., 41, Sept. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Daniel Mora Colin, 49, Lost Hills, Sept. 29. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Elaine Higgins Conley, 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Consuelo Gonzalez, 91, Bakersfield, Oct. 4. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Ignacio D. Magaña, 82, Wasco. Oct. 1. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Ramiro Cruz Mansias, 69, Bakersfield, Sept. 25. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Veronica Ann McCulloch, 52, Sept. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Narciso Sanchez Nunez, 69, Delano, Sept. 29. Delano Mortuary.
Erika Y. Garibay Pelayo, 46, Shafter, Oct. 1 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Jose Rosario Romero Santos, 69, Earlimart, Oct. 1. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Gregorio Torres, 60, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Sandra Lea Wankier, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Simerline Norton Weston, 63, Sept. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Kevin Wong, 26, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Rubio's Funeral Home.
NO SERVICES
Doris Jean Sears, 91, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html