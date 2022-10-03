Funeral services for Oct. 4, 2022

SERVICES PENDING
Thomas Lew Baker, 84, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ronald Lee Carlson, 61, Glennville, Sept. 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Gilbert Carrasco, 71, Shafter, Oct. 2 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Rodney Ralph Crawford, 88, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Robert Estrada, 69, Fresno, Sept. 30. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Ronnell Finley, 68, Elk Grove, Sept. 12 in Bakersfield. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Allen Albert Krahn, 78, Bakersfield, Sept.30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maureen Margosin, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Sheirlyn Jean Moore, 74, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Maria De Jesus Morales, 71, Sept. 19 in Spokane, Wash. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Romulo Orta, Jr., 67, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Joyce Phillips, 75, Bakersfield, Sept. 21 in Baldwin Park. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Patricia Ragsdale, 47, Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Miguel Raya, 71, Wasco, Oct. 2 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Dennis Lee Reed, 74, Taft, Sept. 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Francisco Saldivar, 43, Sept. 12 in Shafter. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Robert Saling, 64, Sept. 24 in Moreno Valley. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory and Funeral Home.
Marisol Marina Segura, 44, Oct. 1 in Bakersfield. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Martha Elena Sevilla, 65, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joe Springstead, 86, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Sharon Irene Taylor, 61, Ridgecrest, Sept. 28. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Marqueta Williams, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Dora Jean Williams, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Carmen Quintanilla, 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Carol D. Yeager, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 3. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
NO SERVICES
Marsha Lynn Hinderer, 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield FD 1406.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries.
