Funeral services for Oct. 30, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Beatrice Paola Aldaco, 28, Wasco, Oct. 26 in Delano. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Myrtle Laura Bates, 74, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Major Byrd, 92, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jennifer Chavez, 25, Shafter, Oct. 12 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Enda Contreras, 57, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rosalie Ann Duncan, 84, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Garwin Haggard, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
William Paul Hudson, 62, Bakersfield, Oct. 23. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Harold Almyron Eggleston Jr., 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Derek Richard Forest, 49, Oct. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joseph Albert Garza, 63, Bakersfield, Oct. 25. Mission Family Mortuary.
Robert Eugene Jones, 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Lucille Velma Miller, 100, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Virginia Lenore Noble, 83, Bakersfield, Oct. 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mike “Rambo” Ramirez, 55, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Paul Leonard Rodriguez, 64, Bakersfield, Oct. 22. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Roberta May Ross, 97, Bakersfield, Oct. 25. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Patricia Di-Anne Russell, 55, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Mission Family Mortuary.
Maria Salinas, 72, Wasco, Oct. 25 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
John Edwin Sanders Jr., 82, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gayle Andrea Steele, 83, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Guadalupe Barragan Vasquez, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jesus C. Villarreal, 71, Shafter, Oct. 22. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html