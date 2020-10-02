SERVICES PENDING
Ida Elizabeth Antell, 93. Sept. 26, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Paul William Bambrook, 91, Bakersfield, Oct. 1, Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Linda Charles, 71, Bakersfield, Sept. 27, Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Roberta Clark, 84, Bakersfield, Oct. 1, Basham Funeral Care.
Richard Heer, 68, Bakersfield, Sept. 26, Basham Funeral Care.
Raymond Manuel Hernandez, 94, Bakersfield, Sept. 29, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Christie Lynn Higginbotham, 47, Bakersfield, Oct. 1, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Miguel Nunez Jimenez, 50, Bakersfield, Sept. 28, Basham Funeral Care.
Jennifer M. Jones, 66, Bakersfield, Sept. 28, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Cinntoria Larson, 60, Bakersfield, Sept. 24, Union Cemetary.
Antonia Perez Mirelez, 74 Bakersfield, Sept. 29, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Surinder K. Rajput, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 28, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Miguel Ramirez, 84, Bakersfield, Sept. 29, Basham Funeral Care.
Rosario Fernandez Santillan, 68, Sept. 28, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Joseph Gomez, 75, Bakersfield, Sept. 3, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Margaret Louise Howard, 82, Bakersfield, Sept. 30, Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
