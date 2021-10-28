You have permission to edit this article.
Funeral services for Oct. 29, 2021

SERVICES PENDING

Ralph James Barbee Jr., 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Adam Bruce, 47, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Peters Funeral Home.

Jane Coyle, 96, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Jose Antonio Sanchez Fernandez, 51, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Henry E Gentry, 81, Wasco, Oct. 26 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.

Keith Howard, 67, Posey, Oct. 26. Peters Funeral Home.

Mary L Latta, 81, Bakersfield, Oct. 26. Peters Funeral Home Shafter

Maria De Refugio Mendoza, 65, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Steven Alejandro Pallares, 34, Oct. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Dustin Armand Riopelle, 39, Delano, Oct. 23. Delano Mortuary.

Michael Wilson, 69, Shafter, Oct. 26. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.

