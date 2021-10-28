Funeral services for Oct. 29, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Ralph James Barbee Jr., 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Adam Bruce, 47, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Peters Funeral Home.
Jane Coyle, 96, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Antonio Sanchez Fernandez, 51, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Henry E Gentry, 81, Wasco, Oct. 26 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Keith Howard, 67, Posey, Oct. 26. Peters Funeral Home.
Mary L Latta, 81, Bakersfield, Oct. 26. Peters Funeral Home Shafter
Maria De Refugio Mendoza, 65, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Steven Alejandro Pallares, 34, Oct. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dustin Armand Riopelle, 39, Delano, Oct. 23. Delano Mortuary.
Michael Wilson, 69, Shafter, Oct. 26. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
