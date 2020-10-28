SERVICES PENDING
Samuel “Sam” Grant Bedingfield, 66, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Edna Rivera Buenaflor, 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 10. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Luis Castillo Jr., 15, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Robert Paul Casey, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Doughty Calhoun O'Meara Funeral Home.
Fred Echavarria, 64, North Folk, Calif., Oct. 23. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Louis Floriano, 54, Bakersfield, Oct. 26. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Larry Richard Fowler, 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
Irma Lozano, 63, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Joel Sem Perez Oseguera, 21, Bakersfield, Oct. 22, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Nefi Javier William Rodriguez, 25, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
