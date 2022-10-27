Funeral services for Oct. 28, 2022

Lavada Ann Land, 42, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Viewing, 2:00 - 6:00 p.m., Nov. 1. at Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara, 1100 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, 93301. Celebration of Life, 2:00 p.m., Nov. 11. Grace Assembly of God, 2800 Larson Lane, Bakersfield, 93304. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Rosemary Lomeli, 74, Bakersfield, Oct. 22. Graveside service 10 a.m., Nov. 1. Shafter Memorial Park, 18662 Santa Fe Way, Shafter, Ca 93263. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Jacqueline Cathryn Hay, 81, Bakersfield, Oct. 27. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Peter Juarez, Jr., 31, Bakersfield, Oct. 4. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Richard Mark Kastner, 69, Dubbin, Ga., Oct. 22.
Tracy Ann Mendoza, 52, Bakersfield, Oct. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Berhane Abraham Mesgoun, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Mancha Lee Overstreet Jr., 74, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Historic Union Cemetery, Crematory, & Funeral Home.
Lovett C. Rabb, Jr., 61, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
