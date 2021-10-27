Funeral services for Oct. 28, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Rudy Avila, 69, Wasco, Oct. 26. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Daniel Patrick Blacktooth, 72, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kenneth Paul Falconer III, 17, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Barbara L. Hill, 86, Bakersfield, Oct. 26. Kern River Family Mortuary.
Barbara Ann Morrison, 82, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Steven Luke Pritchard, 42, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Gloria Elena Cota Zamora, 46, Wasco, Oct. 26 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
NO SERVICES
Gayle Andrea Steele, 83, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html