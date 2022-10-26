Funeral services for Oct. 27, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Carole L. Wilson, 84, Bakersfield, died Oct. 25. Rosary, 9:00 a.m., Memorial Mass, 9:30 a.m., Friday Oct. 28 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
SERVICES PENDING
Matthew Christian Badger, 43, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Leslie Floyd Clark, 68, Tulare, Oct. 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jennifer Foster Curtis, 60, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jose Elias Escot, 65, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Charlotte G. Fimbres, 90, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Rudolph A. Garcia Jr., 56, Bakersfield, Oct. 15. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Carmalita Kathaleen Hancock, 91, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Alberto Garcia Hernandez, 69, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Joann Juarez, 59, Bakersfield, Oct. 25. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Susan Margaret Key, 66, Bakersfield, Oct. 22. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Lavada Ann Land, 42, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Doughty-Calhoun-O'Meara Funeral Directors.
Thomas Richard Lindsey, 74, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Victoria R. Munoz, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Daisy Ortiz, 34, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Jeffrey Lee Palmer, 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 25. Rucker’s Mortuary, Bakersfield.
Linda May Rea, 72, Bakersfield, Oct. 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Guadalupe Rodriguez, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 15. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Beatrice Smith, 91, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Rhonda Michelle Trott, 49, Tehachapi, Oct. 23. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Hector Zelaya, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 25. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
