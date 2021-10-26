Funeral services for Oct. 27, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Elizabeth Casili Bascones, 89, Delano, Oct. 21. Delano Mortuary.
Seth Findlay Beyeler, 95, Bakersfield, Oct. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Mary Agnes Harris, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Georgia Mae Jewel Hysaw, 91, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Joel Rodriguez, 34, Bakersfield, Oct. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Epifanio Isidoro Rojas, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Oscar Lindsay Rudnick, 61, Bakersfield, Oct. 25. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Destiny Santillan, 34, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Esther Saucedo, 49, Clovis, Oct 24 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Mabel Stephens, 93, Bakersfield, Oct. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alvin L. White, 87, Taft, Oct 23 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html