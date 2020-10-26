SERVICES PENDING
Gib Anderson, 62, Bakersfield, Oct. 25. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Juan Carlos Arevalo, 45, Arvin, Oct. 24, in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Isabel Lagod Bracamonte, 69, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Deandrew Elmone Brown, 48, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria O. Cabrera, 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Ovidio Castro, 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Richard Louis Dorsey, III, 31, Ridgecrest, Oct. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Sandra Gonzalez, 45, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
William Gustin, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Robert Michael Hollenbeck, 63, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Basham Funeral Care.
Geraldine Hoos, 99, Bakersfield, Oct. 23. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Luis Montano Magana, 18, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Andres Perez, 63, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Basham Funeral Care.
Clyde Junior Priddy, Jr., 94, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Elena Ramirez, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Christopher Clayton Roberts, 29, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Isaiah Noe Rodriguez, 18, Delano, Oct. 23. Delano Mortuary.
Todd Edward Spaulding, 46, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Clyde W. Steele, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 23. Peters Funeral Home.
David Michael Tabb, 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Maria De Jesus Torres, 89, Delano, Oct. 23. Delano Mortuary.
Wahba Agaiby Wahba, 53, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Fred Calvin Williams, 84, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Robert Donald Wilson, 81, Dallas, Oct. 25 in Bakersfield. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html