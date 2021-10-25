Funeral services for Oct. 26, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Betty Viola Bell, 98, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Evaristo Castillo Bravo, 86, Wasco, Oct. 20 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Wasco.
Mario Bravo Jr., 41, Sept. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Joe Paul Brown, 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Veronica Ran Demacabalin, 82, Delano, Oct. 20. Delano Mortuary.
Gordon Alexander Drescher, 99, Wasco, Oct. 24. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Artemio Rios Garcia, 37, Bakersfield, Oct. 5. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.
Eddie Gauiter, 54, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Terry Lee Goddard, 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Mario Gonzalez, 55, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Raymond Timothy Hoover, 41, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Christina Louise Keener, 46, Bakersfield, Oct. 19 in Sun Valley. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jaime Lopez, 28, Bakersfield, Oct. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Rosa Delia Lopez De Rodriguez, 61, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Eleazar Rivera Mejia, 32, Arvin, Oct. 16. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Nathaniel Alexander Obad, 23, Delano, Oct. 23. Delano Mortuary.
Rosetta Naddine Reed, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Julia Salcido, 86, Bakersfield, Oct. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Nola Marie Sweeney, 65, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Odilon Garcia Toledo, 67, Arvin, Oct. 25. Peters Funeral Home Arvin.
Ron Toothman, 60, Bakersfield, Oct. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Patricia Ellen York, 85, North Edwards, Oct. 24. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
