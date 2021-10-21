You have permission to edit this article.
Funeral services for Oct. 22, 2021

SERVICES PENDING

Randy Andrew Bishop, 36, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.

Norman Owen Bowen, 80, Tehachapi, Sept. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.

Jack V. Elbert, 88, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Mission Family Mortuary.

Derek Deon Henry Jr., 30, Sept. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Elisa Medina, 82, Delano, Oct. 18. Delano Mortuary.

Jeanne Marie Miller, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Mission Family Mortuary.

Timothy Lee Smith, 57, Taft, Oct. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.

Jeralynn Jo Stephens, 74, Bakersfield, Oct. 13. Mission Family Mortuary.

Michael Gregory Tamargo, 64, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.

Larry Neal Taylor II, 67, Visalia, Oct. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Antonio Valdez Jr., 63, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.

Gregorio Velasco-Santiago, 34, Bakersfield, Oct. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

