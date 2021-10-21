Funeral services for Oct. 22, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Randy Andrew Bishop, 36, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Mission Family Mortuary.
Norman Owen Bowen, 80, Tehachapi, Sept. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jack V. Elbert, 88, Bakersfield, Sept. 26. Mission Family Mortuary.
Derek Deon Henry Jr., 30, Sept. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Elisa Medina, 82, Delano, Oct. 18. Delano Mortuary.
Jeanne Marie Miller, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Mission Family Mortuary.
Timothy Lee Smith, 57, Taft, Oct. 16. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jeralynn Jo Stephens, 74, Bakersfield, Oct. 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Michael Gregory Tamargo, 64, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Mission Family Mortuary.
Larry Neal Taylor II, 67, Visalia, Oct. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Antonio Valdez Jr., 63, Bakersfield, Sept. 20. Mission Family Mortuary.
Gregorio Velasco-Santiago, 34, Bakersfield, Oct. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
