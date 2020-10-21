SERVICES PENDING
Claudia Beltran, 46, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Marvin Larios Chavez, 23, Bakersfield, Oct. 17. Basham Funeral Care.
Nicholas Fernandez, 43, Bakersfield, Oct. 15. Basham Funeral Care.
Jose Luis Hernandez, 72, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Michael Alan Hylton, 58, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Jeri Lynn Kesterson, 60, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Charles Mansfield, 82, Wasco, Oct. 20. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Norberto Morales Perez, Bakersfield, Oct. 21. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose Tinoco, 77, Arvin, Oct. 17. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
Bruno Robert Trzesimiech, 93, Oct. 17. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
