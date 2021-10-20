You have permission to edit this article.
Funeral services for Oct. 21, 2021

SERVICES SCHEDULED

Jefferson Dwight Turner, 78, Bakersfield, Sept. 22. Graveside service 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

SERVICES PENDING

Maria De Alatorre, 58, Wasco, Oct 20 in Bakersfield, Peters Funeral Home Wasco.

Betty Cruz Cambe, 76, McFarland, Oct. 17. Delano Mortuary.

Jennifer Chavez, 25, Bakersfield, Oct 12. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.

Margarita Mendez Cruz, 89, Delano, Oct. 16. Delano Mortuary.

Arnold Kellogg, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 19 in Bakersfield. Peters Funeral Home Shafter.

Douglas Keith Kirkland, 65, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.

Frederick Matthew Macias, 39, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Gearald “John” Mattson, 71, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Isidra N. Pelayo, 82, Wasco, Oct. 18 in Bakersfield, Peters Funeral Home Wasco.

Christeene Sanford, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.

Faustino S. Ultreras, 66, Oct. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Rigoberto Caldera Vargas, 55, Bakersfield, Oct. 15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Joseph Patrick Whitby, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.

Merton Wiedmann, 97, Shafter, Oct. 19. Peters Funeral Home.

NO SERVICES

Dorothy Mae Gayer, 94, Bakersfield, Oct. 17. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.

TO OUR READERS

The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.

