SERVICES PENDING
Ruben Ornelas Banales, 58, Shafter, Oct. 20. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Vestanna Maye Binger-Pearson, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Basham Funeral Care.
Roberta Clark, 63, Bakersfield, Oct. 15. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Marylin Hernandez Cuervo, 28, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Luisa Vargas Eulloqui, 61, Bakersfield, Oct.18. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Enrique Perez Hernandez, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jose L. Hernandez, 72, Bakersfield, Oct. 20. KeepItSimplecremation.com.
Marlene Kitchen, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Maria Luisa Vargas de Lua, 61, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Basham-Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Richard Noel McCallum, 77, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
William Dulgar Morton, 73, Bakersfield, Sept. 28. Basham Funeral Care.
Petra Quintino, 91 Arvin, Oct. 16. Basham Funeral Care.
Maria Ramirez, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
Rudolph Salazar, 71, Shafter, Sept. 16. Historic Union Cemetery Crematory & Funeral Home.
Earnest Thomas "E.T" Roberts, 96, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Ricardo Villa, 63, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Basham Funeral Care.
NO SERVICES
Christina Mary "Grammy" Cetnar, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 19. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html