Funeral services for Oct. 20, 2022

SERVICES SCHEDULED
Hayden Cemari-Effiong Hubert, 13, Sept. 3, Dallas, TX. Service Oct. 21, 11:00am at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane Bakersfield, CA 93313.
SERVICES PENDING
Pearlie Mae Anderson, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Jose Arratia Jr., 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Wilma Carlisle, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Everett Dickerson, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 10. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Celia Hernandez Fuentes, 63, Bakersfield, Sept. 27. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Alicia T. Gonzales, 64, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Juan Gonzalez, 64, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Kathy Lynn Griffin, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Yervant Guetzoian, 69, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Laura Mae Knauer, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Dora A. Reyes De Olmos, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 13. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Michael Payne, 40, Bakersfield, Oct. 7. www.bashamfuneralcare.com.
Thomas Walter Pesota, 75, Frazier Park, Oct. 19. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Irene Curran Steele, 93, Bakersfield, Oct. 18. Greenlawn Memorial Park Northeast.
Karen Marie Unger, 88, Tehachapi, Oct. 15. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
Cydnie Diane Walker, 73, Bakersfield, Oct. 17. KeepItSimpleCremation.com.
David Dee Wood, Jr., 28, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Barbara Jean Norman, 77, Bakersfield, Oct. 16. Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield FD 1406.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
