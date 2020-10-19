SERVICES PENDING
Omar Charles Adams, 79, Wasco, Oct. 19, Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Maria Aurelia Cabello de Davila, 61, Bakersfield, Oct. 18, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Juana Ayon Flores, 81, Earlimart, Oct. 16, Delano Mortuary.
Manuel Angel Cortez, 48, Shafter, Oct. 18, Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Nancy Delgado, 34, Bakersfield, Oct. 13, Basham Funeral Care.
Jorge Vincent Estrada, 62, Bakersfield, Oct. 17, Rubio's Funeral Home.
Jim Fennessy, 64, Oct. 16, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Ronald F. Graffius, 86, Bakersfield, Oct. 18, Neptune Society of Central California - Bakersfield.
Paul Michael Hashim, 62, Bakersfield, Oct.15. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Randy McNatt, 49, Shafter, Oct. 18, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Toyo Migliore, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 18, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Virgilio Rivera, 58, Bakersfield, Oct. 17, Basham Funeral Care.
Crystal Nicole Rubio, Bakersfield, Oct. 12, Rubio's Funeral Home.
Vidal Gallo Sandoval, 64. Oct. 15, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Anna Maria Serda, 93, Bakersfield, Oct. 11, Basham Funeral Care.
Roy Wayne Stoker, 58, Bakersfield, Oct. 18, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Valeria Gonzalez Vargas, 30, Bakersfield, Oct. 18, Basham Funeral Care.
Malaquias Briones Vasquez, 81, Arvin, Oct. 17, Peters Funeral Home.
Brittinni Williams, Bakersfield, Oct. 10, Rubio's Funeral Home.
Geneva Wright, 91, Oct. 16, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
NO SERVICES
Geraldine Dunham, 82, Bakersfield, Oct. 17, Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Dennis Wayne Steward, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 19, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html