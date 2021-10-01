Funeral services for Oct. 2, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Sandra Barajas, 32, Earlimart, Sept. 25 in Delano. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Angel Campos, 91, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Martin Amaral Guzman, 57, Willits, Sept. 24. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Joan Hernandez, 82, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Ludgeria Tanglao Jimenez, 86, Tulare, Sept. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rene Jordan Jr., 35, Bakersfield, Sept. 23. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Donna Kington, 73, Bakersfield, Sept. 16. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Kristy Madera, 40, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Blanca M. Maldonado, 39, Shafter, Sept. 26 in Bakersfield. Basham & Lara Funeral Care, Shafter.
Joanne Miller, 76, Tehachapi, Sept. 28. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Mark Padjen, 66, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Saul Ramirez, 59, Arvin, Sept. 30. Peters Funeral Home, Arvin.
James Hughes Russell Jr., 66, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Rose Selize, 69, Bakersfield, Sept. 30. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Archie Francis Sipe, 77, Bakersfield, Sept. 29. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Edward “Duke” Snider, 87, Shafter, Oct. 1. Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
NO SERVICES
Victor Marshall Hertan, 80, Sept. 27 in Bakersfield. Neptune Society of Central California, Bakersfield.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
