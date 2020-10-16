SERVICES PENDING
Juan L. Coronado, 67, Bakersfield, Oct. 7, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Gloria Mora De Garcia, 76, Wasco, Oct. 14, in Bakersfield, Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Gary Kaiser, 73, Taft, Oct. 11 in Bakersfield, Greenlawn Funeral Home, Southwest.
Bryna Jean Kullgren, 102, Bakersfield, Oct. 15, Doughty Calhoun O'Meara.
Odilia Lopez-Hernandez, 89, Bakersfield, Oct. 10, Doughty Calhoun O'Meara.
Justin La’Roi Jones, Bakersfield, Oct. 4, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jacque Miller, 83, Bakersfield, Oct. 6, Kern River Family Mortuary, Oildale.
Cecilia Anne Noonkester, 81, Bakersfield, Oct. 15, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Charlana Julene Pena, 60, Bakersfield, Oct. 15, Doughty Calhoun O'Meara.
Veda Dawn Pitts, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 15, Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Madeline Mary Romero, 64, Wasco, Oct. 15, Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Cecil Allen Tackett, 67, Bakersfield, Oct. 15, Doughty Calhoun O'Meara.
Elizabeth Mae Williams, 80, Bakersfield, Oct. 16, Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
