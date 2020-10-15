SERVICES SCHEDULED
Felicitas Concha Cisneros, 73, Tlaltenango De Sanchez Roman, Guadalajara Mexico, Oct. 6, Visitation and rosary at Rubio's Funeral Home, 1100 Chester Ave. Friday, Oct. 16, 5 to 8 p.m. Services at Rubio Funeral Home, Saturday Oct. 17 at 10 a.m., burial at North Kern Cemetery in Delano at 11 a.m.
SERVICES PENDING
Jo Ruth Armstrong, 88, Bakersfield, Oct. 15, Peters Funeral Home, Shafter.
Daisy Pratt Atkinson, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 12, Basham Funeral Care.
Teresa Balladerez, 44, Bakersfield, Oct. 13, Basham Funeral Care.
Osborn Fisher, 81, Bakersfield, Oct. 13, Basham Funeral Care.
April Deneil Patterson, 32, Bakersfield, Oct. 10, Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Denise Renee Roberts, 52, Bakersfield, Oct. 7, Neptune Society of Central California-Bakersfield.
Steven Sherman, 72, California City, Oct. 8, Union Cemetary.
Richard Paul Willey, 86, Bakersfield, Oct. 13, Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 395-7302.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html