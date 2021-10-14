Funeral services for Oct. 15, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Susie Lynn Dowlearn, 39, Bakersfield, Oct. 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Billie Ann Duckworth, 78, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Linda Fay Ellis, 76, Bakersfield, Oct. 13. Mission Family Mortuary.
Carolina Garcia, 53, Arvin, Oct. 12. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Jesus Najera Garcia, 75, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jerry Vincent Klarcyk, 62, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. Mission Family Mortuary.
Jonathon Ray McCombs, 38, Frisco, Texas, Sept. 4. Mission Family Mortuary.
Ruth Azucena Mendez, 60, Oct. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Tricia Lee Morris, 49, Bakersfield, Oct. 5. Mission Family Mortuary.
Garry Allen Palmer, 74, Bakersfield, Oct. 10. Keep It Simple Cremation.
Agnes Marie-Terese Salazar, 65, Oct. 7. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Norma L. Sloan, 91, Bakersfield, Oct. 13. Neptune Society.
NO SERVICES
Walter Leo Maas Dunbar, 93, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Neptune Society.
