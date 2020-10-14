SERVICES SCHEDULED
Felicitas Concha Garcia, 73, Tlaltenango De Sanchez Roman Guadalajara, Mexico, Oct. 6. Visitation and rosary 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Rubio's Funeral Home, 1100 Chester Ave. Christian burial 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at North Kern Cemetery in Delano. Rubio's Funeral Home.
SERVICES PENDING
Brian Cowan, 57, Bakersfield, Oct. 14. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alvaro Isaias Gaona, 23, Delano, Oct. 9. Rubio's Funeral Home.
Jose Raul Moncada Giron "Raul Moncada," 59, Bakersfield, Oct. 4. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Harvey Eugene Hopkins, 77, Oct. 13. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jewell D. Jacobs, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 10.
Darren Lee Moore, 52, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Mission Family Mortuary.
Rolando Fernando Quiogue, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 10. Mission Family Mortuary.
Andres Velasquez Salgado, 58. Wasco, Oct. 14. Peters Funeral Home, Wasco.
Virginia "Ginger" Spurgin, 87, Bakersfield, Oct. 7. Private services.
James Elton Stayton, 68, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Mission Family Mortuary.
William Meredith Stephens, 94, Bakersfield, Oct. 7. Mission Family Mortuary.
David Charles Stevenson, 79, Bakersfield, Oct. 11. Mission Family Mortuary
Robert Garcia Velasquez, 70, Bakersfield. Oct. 12. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
Thomas Jay Wallem, 74, Bakersfield, Sept. 24. Mission Family Mortuary.
Kathleen Gwen Weir, 70, Bakersfield, Oct. 9. Mission Family Mortuary.
Edmond Ray Western, 84, Bakersfield, Oct. 12. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Ruth Eileen Whipkey, 33, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Mission Family Mortuary
NO SERVICES
David Alan Priest, 80, Bakersfield, Aug. 12. Alma Funeral Home & Crematory.
