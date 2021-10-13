Funeral services for Oct. 14, 2021

SERVICES PENDING
Estella Alegria, 74, Shafter, Oct. 7 in Bakersfield. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Homero Rangel Alvarado, 52, Bakersfield, Oct. 1. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Alicia Ceron Barojas, 44, Bakersfield, Oct. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Jimmy Dwayne Carter, 85, Bakersfield, Oct. 10. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Emma K. Peña Cota, Infant, Buttonwillow, Oct. 12. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Laura Rosa Cruz, 76, Shafter, Oct. 7. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Diego Gutierrez, 32, Bakersfield, Oct. 7. Basham-Lara Funeral Care Shafter.
Kennedy Grace Higgins, Infant. Bakersfield, Sept. 9. Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary.
William Lee Holbrook, 97, Bakersfield, Oct. 8. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Francisco Javier Lopez, 26, Sept. 24. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Dustye Marietta Rees, 84, Bakersfield, Oct. 2. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
Theresia Cherie Sephus, 53, Bakersfield, Oct. 5. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
Jeffrey Wayne Stewart, 53, Bakersfield, Oct. 6. Greenlawn Funeral Home Northeast.
NO SERVICES
Barnabas B. Howland, 53, Tehachapi, Oct. 3. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
TO OUR READERS
The Californian provides free listings of pending services using information supplied by local mortuaries. Services scheduled and the in-depth notices that follow are paid obituaries and remembrances. These listings must be purchased by 2 p.m. To place an Obituary or In Loving Memory, call 661-395-7302. Full obituaries are posted at Bakersfield.com at 9 p.m. on the day before publication.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Effective Sept. 30, story commenting on Bakersfield.com will end. Read Executive Editor Christine L. Peterson's Sound Off for details.
https://www.bakersfield.com/columnists/christine-peterson/sound-off-its-time-to-say-goodbye-to-story-comments/article_af1cd14c-f917-11ea-8dbc-a3944b6d9d56.html